Asma Jahangir posthumously wins UN HR Prize

NEW YORK: Late Pakistani human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir has posthumously been awarded the UN Human Rights Prize 2018.

The prize was awarded to Jahangir who passed away on February 11 after suffering a stroke at the age of 66. The award was accepted by her daughter Munizae Jahangir at a ceremony held at UN General Assembly New York as part of activities to celebrate Human Rights Day.

Many remember Pakistani lawyer Asma Jahangir as a giant in the global human rights movement. Learn about her fearless contributions to human rights and that’s why she is one of this year’s UN Human Rights Prize winners, the UN Human Rights Twitter account posted. A large number of diplomats, HR activists and senior UN officials attended the ceremony.

The Human Rights Prize is awarded every five years in accordance with a resolution of the General Assembly that was adopted in 1966.