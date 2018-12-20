Farmers’ rights to be protected: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan who is meeting members of the National Assembly in groups said that farmers’ rights would be protected and the deprivation of the South Punjab would be removed.

He asked the MNAs from Bahawalpur to accelerate their contact with the masses and highlight the achievement of the government since the opposition is trying to misguide the people.

Talking to a delegation of MNAs hailing from Bahawalpur Division who called on him at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Wednesday, Khan said that people should be given due importance since the democracy is all about common man.

The prime minister said that foreign investors and renowned international companies are investing in Pakistan due to efforts of the incumbent government. The prime minister expressed the hope that in the coming time, Pakistan will be a socially prosperous and economically stable country.

Referring to the problems being faced by the people of South Punjab, Imran Khan reiterated government’s commitment to remove deprivation of the area with provision of health, education and employment facilities. The prime minister said failure of governance, ignoring merit and inequitable distribution of resources in the past led to backwardness of South Punjab.

He said youth of the area will be imparted necessary skills to prepare them for jobs. He said steps taken by the government will usher in an era of development and prosperity in the whole province.

The prime minister urged the MNAs to keep in touch with common man of their constituency on permanent basis in order to resolve their issues.