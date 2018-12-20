SC accepts Faisal Abidi’s apology

ISLAMABAD; The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday accepted the unconditional apology of former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi regarding his negative remarks against the judiciary.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed discharged the contempt notice after accepting the unconditional apology of former PPP Senator Faisal Raza Abdi for his negative remarks against the judiciary.

The PPP former Senator who, is currently in Adiala Jial, Rawalpindi, the other day had submitted his unconditional apology before the Supreme Court and had promised that he would not repeat the grievous mistake.

The court after accepting his unconditional apology discharged the contempt notice with the ruling that the instant apology will not affect the pending cases against Abdi including the one being adjudicated upon by an anti-terrorism court.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court the other day indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Raza Abidi in a contempt of court case.

Abidi was produced before the court in connection with a hearing regarding an interview in which he used “highly insulting and inappropriate language” against Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, as mentioned in a first information report (FIR) filed against him prior to his arrest.

On October 10, Mr Abidi was arrested outside Supreme Court after he appeared before it in a suo motu case regarding his negative remarks against the judiciary. A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had heard the case.