Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

It is govt of cheaters, looters: PML-N

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the country had been given a government of liars, looters and cheaters as the conspiracies would be unveiled soon.

Speaking to media outside the Accountability Court here, the PML-N leader said that the government is taking action against the party leadership in an attempt to divert people’s attention from its failures.

“The government holds a negative mindset. Nawaz is accused of the NRO to deceive people. Shahbaz was arrested to divert people’s attention from an increase in gas prices,” she said.

She added when the government was asked about its tall claims on giving 100 million jobs it arrested former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Aurangzeb said that the government called every other politician a looter who questioned NRO given to PM Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan.

The PML-N leader lamented that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif is going through political victimisation whereas Saad Rafique’s production order is his constitutional right.

