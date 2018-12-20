Kazakhs crush Afghans 8-0

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan’s Aman Yelubyev performed hat-trick while captain Daulet Urmanov scored twice in their team’s easy 8-0 win over Afghanistan in the FIH Haier Hockey Series Open match at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Yelubyev scored opener with Daulet Urmanove doubled the advantage. Two goals were scored in the second quarter.

Daulet’s second was a superb individual effort. Nurbol Kazhym flicked high into the net on penalty corner. On the eighth penalty corner, a variation was wonderfully deflected into the goal by diving Tilek Uzbek.

Then Aman Yelubyev and Yermik Tashkeyev added two more one after another respectively. Yelubyev completed his hat-trick in the first minute of the last quarter.