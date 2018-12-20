No headway in formation of new domestic structure

ISLAMABAD: The Governing Board (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its recent meeting in Lahore made no headway to shape up the future of domestic cricket with lot of questions still remain unanswered and possibly would continue the same way in months to come.

An insider told ‘The News’ that efforts were made to confuse all rather making a decisive move towards the formation of new system that would ultimately shape the future of Pakistan’s first-class cricket.

The PCB’s handout following the meeting suggested that the report on PCB’s task force on domestic structure was also discussed at length.

The BoG has approved the conceptual framework recommended by the task force in which both the departments and regions will continue to have an important role. It was reiterated that the interest of all stakeholders, especially the players, will be safeguarded. The task force has been advised to work on the details of the structure based on constitutional and financial parameters.

Even Director (domestic cricket) and one of the members of the task force Haroon Rashid were seen playing with the slides during the meeting. No hard copies were shared even with the members on the findings of task force or any efforts were made to share with them the roadmap to new domestic cricket.

As ‘The News’ mentioned earlier that the decision had already been made to curtail domestic first-class cricket to top regional teams. Once Imran Khan took over as the PM, it was certain that he would not allow departments to have direct teams for the first-class cricket. The task force headed by Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain has already been working on these lines. It is almost certain that departments would not be having direct entry into the first-class cricket like the way they were treated previously. Top departments would be associated with the regional teams. It is also not yet clear as what role these departments would be having in regional teams’ formation.

In that scenario, would it not be a difficult option for the departments to keep their game alive. Chances are there that every department would go on to shelve their cricketing budget.

In years to come they may go on to divert that budget to some other sports.

The biggest problem will come when youngsters especially those springing out of junior cricket would find it difficult to get a job. If the future domestic cricket would be restricted to just eight teams, only those would be hired or given opportunity to represent regions who have already attained maturity.

The fate of hockey is very much there for everyone to learn lesson. The moment departments like PIA, Customs and Banks refused to give employment to the players, the standard of the game has gone down to a point of no return.

Admitted that the PCB has sources to invest in domestic cricket but possibly the board will not be in a position to give monthly stipend to a good number of youngsters who earlier used to get the job with top departments.

It is very unfortunate that no efforts are being made to share the ideas or findings of the task force with the stakeholders before making final draft for the patron-in-chief consumption. There is a dire need to get the feedback from officials running the game at grassroots level, some senior sports journalists and renowned former players.

The hidden and silent approach by the PCB would only complicate the matter. Once the task force’s findings would get a constitutional cover, making any changes then would not be possible.