Thu Dec 20, 2018
AFP
December 20, 2018

Arrest warrant for Mugabe’s wife issued

World

AFP
December 20, 2018

JOHANNESBURG: South African police said Wednesday an arrest warrant had been issued for Grace Mugabe, wife of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, after she allegedly assaulted a model in Johannesburg in 2017.

"The police investigated and we made an application to the courts and the courts granted a warrant for the arrest... for the assault of Gabriella Engels," police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said.

