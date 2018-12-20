Trump plans withdrawal of US troops from Syria

WASHINGTON: The United States will withdraw its troops from Syria, a US official told AFP on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump said America has "defeated ISIS" in the war-ravaged country.

The stunning move will have extraordinary geopolitical ramifications and throws into question the fate of US-backed Kurdish fighters who have been tackling Islamic State militants.

"We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency," the Republican president tweeted.

The US official said Trump´s decision was finalized Tuesday.

"Full withdrawal, all means all," the official said when asked if the troops would be pulled from all of Syria.

Currently, about 2,000 US forces are in Syria, most of them on a train-and-advise mission to support local forces fighting IS.

The official would not provide a time line for a withdrawal, saying only: "We will ensure force protection is adequately maintained, but as quickly as possible."

The Pentagon would not confirm the US troop pull-out.

"At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said.

A large contingent of the main US-backed, anti-IS fighting force in Syria, an alliance known as the Syrian Democratic forces (SDF), is Kurdish and is viewed by Turkey as a "terrorist" group.

Ankara has said it plans to launch an operation against the Kurdish militia, known as the YPG (Kurdish People´s Protection Units).

While the YPG has spearheaded Washington´s fight against IS, US support has strained relations between the Nato allies.

Ties have grown even more fraught since the US set up observation posts in northern Syria close to the border with Turkey to prevent any altercation between Turkish forces and the YPG. Most US forces are stationed in northern Syria, though a small contingent is based at a garrison in Al-Tanaf, near the Jordanian and Iraqi border.

The decision to withdraw marks a shocking development not just for Kurds in Syria, but for long-established US doctrine in the region. Only last week Brett McGurk, the special envoy to defeat IS, said, "nobody is declaring a mission accomplished."