‘Researchers to be awarded’

OKARA: The Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to give 50 per cent amount to the researcher on introducing new technology in agriculture field.

Addressing participants of an inaugural ceremony of completion of building of the Okara-Depalpur sub campus of the University of Agricultural Faisalabad (UAF), Langrial said 50 percent amount would be given to the university. The minister said the government had declared agriculture emergency in the province. UAF Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zafar Iqbal and Agriculture Secretary Dr Wasif Khursheed were also present. The minister said the PTI-led government had allocated special funds in provincial and federal budgets for students. The VC said professors who came from abroad after the completion of their PhDs must be given latest research facilities.

Sub campus Project Director Dr Tariq Aziz, Director Planning & Development Malik Irfran Abbas and Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi also spoke.

SUGARCANE CRUSHING SEASON INAUGURATED: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan Wednesday inaugurated sugarcane crushing season at Baba Farid Sugar Millis. On the oaccsion, the DC said the district administration was active to resolve problems of growers and agriculturists.

The DC said strict ordered had been passed for full payment to growers and farmers and officials had been appointed to check sugarcane weighing scales at sugar mills gate and in fields.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide over a family dispute on Wednesday. Muhammad Azam of Gogera Town was residing with his in-laws in village Jawahar Singh. On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his family members and hanged himself from a tree.

OBITUARY: Former MPA Malik Muhammad Abbas Khokhar, 85, passed away on Wednesday. He was the father of PML-N MPA Malik Ali Abbas Khokhar. He was laid to rest at his ancestral village Pipli Pehar. Thousands of peoples from different walk of life attended his funeral.