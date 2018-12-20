Rickshaw driver dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A rickshaw driver died when a speeding bus hit him near Kot Mubarik village, Hafizabad on Wednesday. Wakeel Minhas, 22, of Bijli Mohallah was moving in his rickshaw towards Sadhwan village and near Kot Mubarik a bus hit the rickshaw, leaving Minhas dead on the spot.
DEMO: A large number of sweepers and sanitary workers staged a demonstration demanding release of their salaries before Christmas event. Ishaq Khokhar led the demonstration and the protesters urged higher authorities to look into the matter.
