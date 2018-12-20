Bodies of missing Nankana children recovered

NANKANA SAHIB: The bodies of missing brother and sister were recovered here from Saim Nullah of Wakil Wala on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Shakeel Ahmed's three-year-old son Tauheed and two-year-old daughter Khadija were out of home to buy something from a shop. Shakeel's former fiancee Nabeela Bibi, along with her two accomplices Shahid and Ali, kidnapped them and threw their bodies into the nullah after killing them at Feroz Watwan on Monday. It is to be noted here that Shahid is the maternal uncle of the children.

The bodies were recovered on Wednesday. Talking to media men, Rescue-1122 in-charge Rana Ijaz said that the team searched and fished out the dead bodies from the nullah.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nabeela Bibi was the fiancee of Shakeel three years ago and she did all this to take revenge of breaking engagement with her. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the IG Punjab Police about the incident. District Sheikhupura police have arrested all the three accused.