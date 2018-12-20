Refusal to start crushing: DC orders detention of 2 sugar mills owners

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali has issued detention orders of four top officials and owners of two sugar mills for 90 days on their refusal to start crushing season here on Wednesday.

The local police arrested senior vice president and general manager administration of the sugar mill and are conducting raids to arrest the remaining three.

The DC issued detention orders of total five administrators of both mills, including the owner.

The sugar mills are owned by a high-profile industrial business group of the country.

According to the government decision about crushing season, three small sugar mills have started the crushing season while the other main two mills, situated on Jhang-Chiniot Sargodha Road and Jhang-Toba Tek Singh Road, are still reluctant to start purchasing the crop from the growers.

Talking to the reporters in front of the DC office, aggrieved farmers Ramzan, Khan Muhammad, Khalid Mehmood, Zawar Hussain, Gulzar Ahmed and other small sugarcane growers said that they came here to inform the DC about the discriminatory attitude being adopted by the millers who used to prefer influential farmers during the crop purchase process.

They pointed out that supply permits are being issued to the powerful farmers who could hold large protests against the millers while the small growers are kept in waiting.

The aggrieved farmers also complained about less payment slips along with extra deduction in weight at the time of supply.

The purchase process is very slow because the administrations of two main sugar mills have yet not started purchasing the crop, they complained.

Sufi Sanaullah Ranjha, former president district bar and a farmer, said that instead of taking action against the millers for not purchasing the crop, the district administration has started taking action against the people purchasing crop on cash.

He demanded the government to take action against the concerned sugar mills’ administrations.

He said that the Sugar Factories Act and Rules were introduced for the welfare of farmers but its implementation was giving benefits to the big mills’ owners. Small growers should be allowed to sell their crop on cash to bear the expenditures of the next wheat crop, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali, in a handout, said that assistant commissioners of the district had been directed taking action against the middlemen involved in purchasing the crops from the growers on less rates.

He said that the officials of revenue and food departments had also been assigned duties at the sugar mills to ensure proper weight and government notified rate of Rs180 per 40-kg to growers.

Strict action would be taken against the management of all five sugar mills of the district if they will create problems for the farmers, he warned.