Girl raped, strangled in Lohari Gate

LAHORE: A nine-year-old girl was raped and killed inside Lohari Gate Wednesday. The victim (A), daughter of Jamil, was strangled after being raped, police said. The girl lived with her mother who had gone for Umrah. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and detained some suspects for questioning.
