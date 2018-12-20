Patwari held for taking bribe

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested a patwari receiving bribe in Narowal. Shamim Akhtar submitted an application to the ACE alleging that patwari Shafique was demanding bribe to complete her property transfer case. The ACE team under the supervision of the circle officer Narowal arrested Patwari Shafiq when he was receiving Rs 170,000 from the applicant.

POWER THIEVES: Gepco task force arrested six accused, including a Gepco official, for stealing electricity on Wednesday. The task force members arrested the accused from Gondlanwala and Dera Odan. Gepco assistant line man Munawar was also arrested over power theft.

UPGRADED: Five officials of central jail Gujranwala were up-graded and superintendent jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali pinned new badges to them in a ceremony. Reportedly, one head warder and four warders were promoted as chief warder and head warders, respectively.