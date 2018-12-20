Al-Azizia, Flagship references: AC to announce verdict on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) hearing Al-Azizia and Flagship references against former PM Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday reserved its verdict and will announce it Monday (Dec 24).

Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik resumed the hearing into corruption references against former PM Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

During hearing Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris presented documents related to Hasan Nawaz’ offshore companies before the court. He also requested the judge for more time to submit additional documents.

AC judge rejected the request of Nawaz’ defence counsel, as NAB had expressed reservation saying that granting more time could delay the cases. The judge told the parties that any additional documents could be submitted in the court by Friday, December 21. During hearing, Nawaz Sharif told the court that he hopes for justice and that no corruption could be proved against him. He said it was his 78th appearance before accountability court in this case.

Nawaz Sharif further said he had served the nation for 35 years, as chief minister twice and then three times as prime minister.

He said he was satisfied that he had never misused his powers when he was serving the country. “I served the nation and the public with true dedication," he added. He posed a question if it was reward of his service to nation.

Former PM said during his government he eliminated terrorism, revived the economy of the country and made it a nuclear power.

He said now he was facing corruption references on the basis of rumours and assumptions.

Total 22 witnesses recorded their statements in Al-Azizia reference whereas in Flagship reference 16 witnesses recorded their statements.Accountability Court got 8 extensions from the Supreme Court to wrap up corruption references against Nawaz Sharif. In its last extension apex court instructed the AC to announce verdict by December 24.

Throughout the trial of Al-Azizia and Flagship references, Nawaz Sharif claimed that offshore companies belonged to his sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz. He maintained that all the cases against him were initiated without any proof and on the basis of only allegations for political revenge.