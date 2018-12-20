Army excel in National Women Track Cycling

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Army won the 64th National Track Men's and 13th National Women Track Cycling Championship. The event, which was organised by Pakistan Cycling Federation in collaboration with Sui Southern Gas Company concluded here at Cycling Velodrome. Arslan Amjad won the men's event and Sabihja Zahid claimed the ladies title. Army was winner of gold medla of both the men’s elite and women elite and junior events.
