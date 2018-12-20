close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Army excel in National Women Track Cycling

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Army won the 64th National Track Men's and 13th National Women Track Cycling Championship. The event, which was organised by Pakistan Cycling Federation in collaboration with Sui Southern Gas Company concluded here at Cycling Velodrome. Arslan Amjad won the men's event and Sabihja Zahid claimed the ladies title. Army was winner of gold medla of both the men’s elite and women elite and junior events.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports