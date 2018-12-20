ICC dispute panel asks PCB to pay 60% of BCCI’s legal costs

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council's Dispute Resolution Panel, on Tuesday ordered the Pakistan Cricket Board to pay 60% of the legal costs incurred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India while presenting its case in relation to compensation damages claimed by their neighbours.

The Dispute Panel noted that the PCB should pay 60 per cent of: "(a) the [BCCI's] Claimed Costs; and (b) the administrative costs and expenses of the Panel which fall within the scope of paragraph 11.4 of the T/R (including, without limitation, the fees of the Tribunal members, and the costs and expenses they incurred in relation to this matter), the figure whereof is to be supplied to the PCB by the ICC". "For the BCCI, the victor in the arbitration, to be deprived of all its costs would appear to the Panel to be inappropriate, where the BCCI too had disputed the claim in good faith," the panel said.

In a release the Pakistan board observed: "The PCB notes the ICC Dispute Panel's decision on BCCI's claims for their legal expense incurred on the PCB-BCCI dispute. The award of significantly lesser costs than claimed by BCCI reflects that PCB's case had merits. The PCB, however, reiterates its disappointment in the original decision/award given against it."

Last month, a committee headed by Hon. Michael Beloff QC, an English barrister and a member of Blackstone Chambers, that also included Jan Paulsson and Annabelle Bennett, had

rejected PCB’s compensation claim.