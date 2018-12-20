Corbyn rappedfor allegedly muttering ‘stupid woman’ at May

LONDON: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn faced calls to apologise on Wednesday after being accused of muttering "stupid woman" at Prime Minister Theresa May during a heated exchange over her delaying tactics on Brexit.

But a spokesman for the Labour leader denied he used the phrase, which sparked uproar among ruling Conservative MPs in the House of Commons, insisting he had said "stupid people". Corbyn mouthed the words after clashing with May over her decision to delay until January a Commons vote on her unpopular Brexit deal -- just weeks before Britain leaves the EU on March 29. London and Brussels this week stepped up planning for a "no deal" scenario, and Corbyn warned during prime minister's questions on Wednesday that this would be "a disaster for our country".

He said that by delaying a vote by MPs, May was "recklessly running down the clock, all in a shameful attempt to make her own bad deal look like the lesser of two evils".