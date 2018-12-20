close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

HBL POS Finance Roadshows

National

December 20, 2018

KARACHI: HBL as a proponent of financial inclusion continually strives for developing inclusive products for SMEs. With this aim in mind, HBL has developed a holistic range of cash flow based customized financing solutions to facilitate financial inclusion and capacity development.

To cascade HBL POS finance and other initiatives undertaken by the Bank to provide financing solutions to SMEs, HBL hosted roadshows in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad which were attended by 900+ SMEs from various cities. In these events, participants were given an overview about HBL POS Finance - an exclusive cash flow based working capital financing solution for SMEs using HBL’s Point-of-Sales machines which does not involve mortgage of property or charge on fixed assets.

HBL received extremely positive feedback from the participants for the opportunity given to them by HBL to directly interact with HBL’s senior management to know how to reap maximum benefits from HBL’s SME product offering.****

