Rs 6 billion outstanding dues against Benazirabad electricity consumers

NAWABSHAH: The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continues a massive operation in District Shaheed Benazirabad for the recovery of outstanding dues to the tune of six billion rupees from electricity consumers.

The Executive Engineer Insaf Brohi told The News that the operation is under progress with the coordination of Rangers. He said four transformers which were being illegally used were removed in Qazi Ahmed and Daulatpur towns. He said in Marri Jalbani and Dahri sections, the power supply to 30 villages was discontinued, while two transformers of 100kv each found buried underground were also seized.

On the other hand, the Superintending Engineer Hesco Malik Imtiaz and his team conducted raids at different areas of Qazi Ahmed and detected that 80% of the markets are using power through direct connections. Imtiaz and his team removed four transformers.

He said two Hesco officials involved in facilitating illegal connections were force retired while four staff members were transferred from Qazi Ahmed. He said the operation against power thieves would continue till all the dues are fully recovered.