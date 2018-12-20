close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

FWCCI for enhancing exports to Halal market

National

FAISALABAD: Pakistan should evolve a comprehensive strategy to enhance its share in three trillion dollars international Halal market, said Rubina Amjad, president Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI).

She was addressing a ‘Road Show’ organised by the Halal Research Council here on Wednesday. “Pakistan is an Islamic country and no one can even think of using Haram items but various eatables and other imported items may contain Haram ingredients as they only print the ingredients without mentioning the quality of Halal or Haram on the labels of their products.

A large number of women use imported cosmetics but they could not confirm their authenticity of being Halal or Haram.” She urged the government to clamp a complete ban on the import of all products without proper certification of Halal or Haram.

She termed the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) sector as the growth engine of the economy, saying the women particularly the FWCCI members are linked with the SME sector. Many of these have inherent expertise in preparing Halal food but they could not export the same to Europe and other developed countries as their hygienic standards are very complicated and expensive. She hoped that the government will look into their issues and provide these facilities to the exporters in general and women in particular to increase the export of Halal items.

