Sexual assault victim’s body found in TT Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: The body of an 11-year-old boy Rizwan of Gojra's Nadeem Park was found from a garbage dump at Siraj Town on Wednesday. The boy was missing for the last five months. Rizwan’s parents identified the body from his clothes.

Someone had dropped a letter in the house of Akbar, father of Rizwan, in which it was written that three boys of the same locality Usman, Yasir and Ghulam Ghaus had murdered Rizwan after sexually assaulting him. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to Gojra THQ hospital for autopsy. DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that a special investigation team had been formed to probe the case. DPO’s spokesperson said that four suspects had been identified, who had sexually assaulted Rizwan while three of them had been arrested. During the initial probe, the arrested accused confessed that they had strangled Rizwan to death and later dumped his body in the garbage heap. He claimed that raids are being conducted for arrests.