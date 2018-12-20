Lok Virsa to hold Christmas celebrations

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, popularly known as Lok Virsa, in collaboration with the Pur Fazal Kaliseya Pakistan, will hold Christmas celebrations at the Heritage Museum today (Thursday).

The event comprises congregation of the Christian community, cutting of Christmas cake, installation of Christmas tree, distribution of sweets to children by Santa Claus and a choral competition.

The colourful cultural performances are also part of the celebrations to be attended by a large number of the members of the Christian community. The organisers said Lok Virsa projected the cultural traditions of all communities including Christians and the event would be held to strengthen national harmony and integration through cultural activities.

They said Lok Virsa was furthering the cause of Pakistan's cultural heritage by holding programmes and activities on different occasions. The organisers said such events promoted love, peace, harmony and solidarity among citizens, including members of religious minorities.