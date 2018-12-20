‘Railways should take over Afghan Transit Trade’

ISLAMABAD: Railways should take Afghan Transit Trade instead of 20 to 40 wheelers which are prone to malpractices and frequent acts of arson, said a retired federal government employee.

He said though India and Bangladesh both inherited railway system from the British government just like Pakistan but they have made great strides while our country is still struggling with old system which is proving a challenge to the PTI government.

‘The News’ was recently approached by a retired federal government employee who served in Customs at Chaman border in Balochistan. His main responsibility was to facilitate Afghan Transit Trade under the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement. “I witnessed deterioration of Pakistan Railways, owing to the negligence and ill-conceived policies of the Railway authorities. Today the Afghan Transit from Karachi to Chaman is presently being carried through privately owned 20 to 40 wheelers which are prone to malpractices and frequent acts of arson”, the retired official told The News. He said, he was ready to meet Railway Minister to offer an advice to stop the ongoing loss to Pakistan.

A huge amount is being spent on the maintenance of road and security of trucks to ensure safe passage to the convoys but such expenditure often goes to waste due to recurring incidents of pilferages, accidents and sabotage.

“I am a witness of this for over three decades. Railways should take over this trade from the present system using convoys on roads as it would be safe, speedy and economic as Railways is equipped with the necessary paraphernalia including track, manpower and warehouse network of a dependable nature,” he said.

“It would take the Railways eight to ten haulages to cater to the needs of the Afghan Transit Trade. By shifting the ongoing business to the Railways, precious resources will be saved while roads would be made safer for the ever increasing traffic,” he added.