Thu Dec 20, 2018
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

GDA candidate challenges victory of PPP’s PS-31 MPA

Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

SUKKUR: Election Tribunal judge Justice Shafi Muhammad Siddiqui on Wednesday reserved decision following the petition challenging the victory of PPP’s MPA Naeem Ahmed Kharal of PS-31 Khairpur in the 2018 general elections by the GDA candidate Syed Muhammad Ismail Shah Rashdi. The GDA candidate maintained that the PPP’s MPA Naeem Ahmed Kharal was a defaulter of 0.7 million to the Sui gas department when he contested the polls.

The petitioner also claimed the elections’ results of some of the polling stations were reached to the DRO office a day after the polling. After hearing the arguments of both lawyers, the honourable judge reserved his verdict.

