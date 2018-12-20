JI to issue white paper on govt’s performance

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government proved a total failure in its first 100 days and his party would soon release a white paper about its performance. He was speaking at a press conference after the central political committee meeting of the party.

He was flanked by JI central vice-presidents Farid Ahmad Paracha, Mian Mohammad Aslam, Karachi amir, Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi, JI s lone Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and Sabir Hussain Awan. Liaqat Baloch said it was the ruling party that had given a 100-day plan for changing the fate of the country.

The government s performance during its first 100 days showed that neither any planning nor any vision was there for putting the country on the path to prosperity, he maintained. He said the economic condition of the country had worsened. The record depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar has adversely affected business activities and discouraged foreign investment, the JI leader said.

Liaqat Baloch added that the people were losing jobs due to the flawed financial policies of the government. The claim of the government to provide 10 million jobs to the youth has proved to be a mere slogan.