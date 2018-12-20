close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Khassadars hail assurance to fulfil demands

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

BARA: The representatives of Khassadar force on Wednesday hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for assurance to address their genuine demands.

Talking to reporters at Bara Press Club, Subedar Mazhar Afridi, Malik Atif Afridi and others said that provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and Inspector General Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud had appreciated the sacrifices of the Khassadar force and assured to address their grievances.

They added that Khassadars had rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism. We are ready to render more sacrifices for the country, Malik Mazhar said, adding, the minister and IGP had assured them to merge the Khassdars with the police department. All facilities and privileges of police would be provided to them, he added.

