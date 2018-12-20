KP CM wants formulated rules to be presented in next cabinet meeting

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all relevant departments to present rules formulated under the laws implemented by the provincial government in the next meeting of the provincial cabinet.

Presiding over a meeting on the provincial laws here at the Chief Minister s Secretariat on Wednesday, he stressed the need for the speedy pace of legislation to fill the legal vacuum in the merged tribal districts and Malakand division.

Besides Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan, the secretary law and other officials concerned attended the meeting, said a handout. The chief minister called for holding a joint meeting of the members of the provincial assembly from Malakand division and relevant departments, including law, finance and home affairs to prepare feasible laws with mutual consultations.

The meeting was told that during its last five years tenure, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had promulgated a total of 171 laws while 76 rules were also framed under 76 different laws. These, after scrutiny, have been handed over to departments concerned.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the approval of 31 laws could not be obtained by the previous government due to the dissolution of the previous provincial assembly. The present government, it was told, had implemented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance (Amendment) Act, 2018 and an ordinance namely KP Youth Affairs Management. Seven bills were still pending with the provincial assembly.

The Department of Law had scrutinized 24 bills of different departments while eight ordinances, 14 notifications, six rules, seven draft-service rules and six draft agreements had been vetted as well.

The chief minister directed fast progress on the Senior Citizens Act and other rules and laws. He wanted the rules prepared under different laws to be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

Mahmood Khan especially directed the constitution of an organisation under the Whistle Blower Act to guarantee the implementation of this important law. The matter of the implementation of the payment of honoraria announced by the previous government for the Khateebs of mosques also came under discussion. The chief minister directed to evolve the implementation procedure for the purpose.