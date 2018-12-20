Basant decision challenged in court

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s decision to lift ban on celebration of Basant festival has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The petitioner-advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said in his petition that the provincial minister for culture and information had announced removing the ban on the kite-flying festival couple of days earlier, saying that it would be celebrated in the second week of February, 2019.

The petitioner submitted that the Basant festival was banned 12 years ago because it had taken the form of a "blood sport", adding that the government is diverting the public attention from issues and it is "unlawful" to allow a leisure activity that results in the loss of human lives.

Therefore, the bloody festival should not be supported again and the Punjab government be barred from celebrating it, he added. He said Basant might cause loss of more innocent lives if it is celebrated. He requested the court to set aside the decision of the provincial government in order to protect innocent lives and imposition of ban on Basant be maintained. The court will hear the case today (Thursday).