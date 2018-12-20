Mind the gender gap

A report by the World Economic Forum on worldwide gender disparities has ranked Pakistan a dismal 148th out of 149 countries – making us the lowest ranked country in South Asia. This should hardly come as a surprise. The employment-to-population ratio for women is 20 percent as compared to 64 percent for men, and the numbers could become even worse as jobs that were traditionally more open to women in agriculture are swallowed up by mechanisation. That this is the sixth year in a row that Pakistan has held the penultimate position in the WEF rankings shows how little progress is being made. Consider the gender gap in unemployment rates, which only count those actively looking for jobs. For women, the number is 9 percent while for men it is five percent, which would indicate that employers always give preference to men when it comes to hiring. A UN study last year found that the wage gap in Pakistan is higher than most countries in the world, with women earning 74 paisas for every rupee made by men in equivalent jobs. The state has tried to take some steps to improve equality, much notably by making the Benazir Income Support Programme open only to women. But this still amounts to little more than tinkering around the edges when what we need is a cultural shift in how women’s labour is valued.

Attention also needs to given to the discrimination against girls in education. At the primary school level, there is relative equality in the proportion of school-attending girls and boys but there are steep drops at every secondary school level as less importance is given to the educational needs of girls. This naturally makes it more difficult for women to find employment and restricts their choices to that of homemaker or unskilled labour. At the political level, the WEF finds significant disparities in participation, but it should be noted that women elected on reserved seats tend to be the most active parliamentarians and that there has been a significant uptick in legislative activity since seats were reserved for women.

That the WEF report does not even touch on social discrimination against women through oppressive laws, societal discrimination and a lax attitude by the police towards crimes committed against women and yet Pakistan still ranks so low shows just how bad the situation truly is. Decades of experience have shown that men will selfishly guard their privilege. Change, if it is to come, must be from the bottom up with women claiming space they have never been allowed to occupy.