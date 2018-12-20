Mufti Taqi Usmani pays tribute to Maulana Samiul Haq

NOWSHERA: Noted religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani on Wednesday said that the services of Maulana Samiul Haq would always be remembered.

He visited the Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, where he paid glowing tributes to Maulana Samiul Haq, who was assassinated at his Rawalpindi residence in November this year. Mufti Taqi Usmani said Maulana Samiul Haq had been instrumental in countering the challenges facing the Muslims. He said the deceased also played a great role in the Afghan jihad. Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami acting head Maulana Hamidul Haq said the government should arrest the killers of his father forthwith. Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its claims about establishing a state on the model of the Madina State, he said the rulers should first provide justice to the people to pave the way towards that end. He said anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces considered Maulana Samiul Haq a stumbling block in their way as he advocated peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“We are 100 percent sure that external forces are behind the assassination of the Maulana,” he asserted.