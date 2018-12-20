IGP directs cops to ensure security for Christmas celebrations

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud on Wednesday directed the police officials to adopt foolproof security arrangements for ensuring peaceful celebration of Christmas.

The directives were issued to all Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers through a circular issued from the Central Police Office said an official communique.

The cops were directed to personally visit each and every church in their respective jurisdictions and adopt stringent security measures for them in own supervision.

They were directed to arrange meetings with heads of the churches and work out a strategy for the Christmas events after consulting them.

The officials were asked to scan all the routes leading to the churches with the help of the Bomb Disposal Unit officials and sniffer dogs.

They were directed to make the best use of services of Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch, Frontier Reserve Force, which would be at their disposal for special duty.

The IGP directed the police officials to make arrangements for live electronic coverage of all Christmas programmes, save the recording, install cameras on all police vehicles on duty and effectively monitor all events.