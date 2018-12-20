close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Patwari held for taking bribe

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested a patwari receiving bribe in Narowal. Shamim Akhtar submitted an application to the ACE alleging that patwari Shafique was demanding bribe to complete her property transfer case. The ACE team under the supervision of the circle officer Narowal arrested Patwari Shafiq when he was receiving Rs 170,000 from the applicant.

6 PRISON OFFICIALS UPGRADED: Five officials of central jail Gujranwala were up-graded and superintendent jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali pinned new badges to them in a ceremony. Reportedly, one head warder and four warders were promoted as chief warder and head warders, respectively.

