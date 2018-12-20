Markets closed in Orakzai for failing to install CCTV cameras

KALAYA: The district government on Wednesday shut down various markets in the lower Orakzai tribal district after the shopkeepers failed to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to cope with the difficult security situation.

The traders alleged that the district government closed down Mishti Maila, Ferozkhel, Sanghra markets and others bazaars in Orakzai.

It was learnt that the district government had asked the shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras in the bazaars to keep an eye on the movement of suspected elements.

A shopkeeper told this scribe that most of the shopkeepers could not afford to install the CCTV cameras. He said that one camera cost Rs15,000 to Rs25,000 and it needed electricity to function.

“We neither have the financial resources to buy the CCTV cameras nor is there electricity to operate the cameras,” he argued.

An official of the district government said the traders had been directed to install CCTV cameras in the markets in the wake of the recent deadly bomb blast in Kalaya that claimed the lives of 33 persons and injured another 56. Most of the victims were shopkeepers and customers who had come for shopping to the weekly Friday market in Kalaya, headquarters of Orakzai tribal district.