Two gunned down in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a firing attack near Wanda Jogi village, police officials said on Wednesday.

They said that three youth, including Amirullah, Syed Wali and Akbar Jan, were going to a local cement factory for labour work when they were attacked by two unknown armed men in the limits of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station early in the day. They said that Amirullah and Syed Wali died instantly while Akbar Jan was seriously wounded in the attack. The attackers escaped.

“The bodies were handed over to relatives after fulfilling medico-legal formalities at the District Headquarters Hospital Tajazai,” said the official, adding, a case was registered against unknown attackers.

When contacted, an official of the factory said that the deceased and wounded labourers were not their employees and that they were hired by a coal contractor to work with him.