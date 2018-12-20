close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Two injured in gas explosion

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons, including a local Pakistan People’s Party leader, were injured in an explosion reportedly caused by gas leakage in Lakki city on Wednesday.

The residence of PPP leader and former district president Khanzada Ahmad Jan Begukhel is located in congested Haqdadabad locality. The explosion took place in his hujra (male guesthouse) attached to the residential portion.

Witnesses and official sources said that the blast damaged three rooms of the hujra. They said that household articles lying in rooms were burnt in the explosion.

PPP leader Khanzada Ahmad Jan and his companion Shahab Khan suffered burn injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Later both were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.

