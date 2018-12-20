Governor praises private varsity’s contribution to education

LAHORE: A private university held its first convocation in which Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar graced the ceremony as chief guest. In total, 297 degrees were awarded to the graduate and undergraduate students.

During his address to the ceremony, Governor Ch Sarwar congratulated the graduating students on their success and lauded the university for providing exceptional knowledge skills to the graduated students in their respective disciplines.

He said on behalf of the government, he said he is pleased to acknowledge the contribution of the university in imparting higher education to ‘our youth with its presence in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore’.

He also appreciated the university to incorporate advanced teaching methodologies to promote multi-faceted education, exchange visits of students to foreign universities, conduct of seminars and workshops which will definitely provide exposure to students beyond their normal textbook education and knowledge.

Earlier, in his welcome address Rector Vice Admiral (retired) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M), expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his presence in the convocation. He said higher education has now become an integral tool of economic development. The university’s vision is to prepare the students for the national as well as international assignments, through highest standards of education.

We have, therefore, gone in a big way for improvement in academic infrastructure, faculty development and revision of curriculum making it in sync with modern day trends. To make students internationally competitive, the university has established linkages with over 37 foreign universities. These arrangements afford numerous academic benefits such as joint research, student exchange, credit transfers and fee discounts, he said.

He said the university has now taken a lead in national affiliations and in the process of being accredited internationally through Pakistan Washington Accord for Engineering programmes and through Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for business programmes. This will make university’s engineering and business degrees recognizable world over.

The chief guest awarded gold medals to Ms Lala Rukh, Ms Kanza Sana, Muhammad Hamza Aziz, Muhammad Shawaz Hussain Baluch, Ms Shumaila Yaseen, Ms Sara Amjad, Ali Hassan, Omer Iqbal, Salman Bahadar Khan, M Nabeel Ehtisham and Muhammad Tahir Nawaz, Ms Maira Ali Ch, Muhammad Musab Sohail and Ms Rabia Zaka. Twelve silver medals were also awarded to students who achieved position in their respective programmes.

UVAS: The department of physiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), a private university and University of Cambridge, UK organised a two-day international workshop on “Animal Handling and Modeling” here in City Campus on Wednesday.

UVAS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the inaugural session while Dean Faculty of Bio Sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, University of Cambridge Department of Clinical Neurosciences Operational Director Dr Sohail Ejaz, Dr Imtiaz Rabbani and postgraduate students, professionals related to veterinary & animal sciences and medical sciences and experts from different countries, including United Kingdome (UK), Philippine, South Korea and Pakistan attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood said for the prevention of diseases and research in animals it was necessary follow international standards and protocols regarding how to handle laboratory animals, their humane handling and collection of blood samples under the umbrella of one health. He said for researchers animals’ health was on priority while conducting different experiments.

Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman presented the vote of thanks. Dr Imtiaz said the aim of the workshop was to train participants on animal handling for different diseases module. He threw light on internationally accepted standards and procedures of research on animals.

Various aspects will be discussed during the workshop related to introduction of lab animals and diseases of animals, scientific and ethical procedures for lab animals, humane method of killing, personal health and safety animal handling and generals procedures.

celebrations: A ceremony to celebrate Christmas was held at University of Education, Lahore. Vice-Chancellor Dr Rauf-i-Azam congratulated Christian employees of the university. He said Christian community has rendered great services and sacrifices for Pakistan which were highly commendable.

He said the holy event of Christmas gave us a message of love and peace for humanity irrespective of the difference of cast, creed, color and religion. The VC also distributed gifts among Christian employees and cut the cake.