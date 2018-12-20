Rs1.226b UHS annual budget approved

LAHORE : University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Board of Governors (BoG) has approved Rs1.226 billion budget for the financial year 2018-19.

The 39th meeting of UHS board was held here on Wednesday which was chaired by Seema Elahi Baloch. Other members who attended the meeting included Prof Malik Hussain Mubashar, Zarine Aziz, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram and representatives of provincial health and finance departments.

The chair urged the university authorities to maintain the highest standards so that this important field of medicine and health which is one of the top most priorities of the present government could improve its service delivery and provide better and affordable medical facilities to the common man.

According to budget estimates of the University of Health Sciences, Rs62.119 million has been earmarked for research purposes. Out of it, Rs20 million has been allocated for the grant of scholarship to research scholars, Rs6.50 million for purchase of chemicals, reagents, glassware and specialised kits, and Rs30.619 million has been allocated for lab equipment and machinery.

An amount of Rs5 million will be spent on research surveys and exploratory operations. A sum of Rs141.690 million has been allocated for operating expenses that includes utilities (Rs26.500 million), communications (Rs13.035 million), travel and transportation (Rs19.155 million) and general expenses (Rs78.800 million).

An amount of Rs427.806 million has been reserved for employee related expenses. An amount of Rs447.619 million will be spent on development activities which include civil works at Kala Shah Kaku Campus (Rs400.00 million), purchase of machinery (Rs30.619 million), and furniture and fixture (Rs5 million). University of Health Sciences will spend Rs125 million on the conduct of examinations during the year 2018-19.