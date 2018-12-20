Economic revival linked to reforms

LAHORE:There is a need to create awareness and sense of responsibility at national level that everyone should play role in bringing the country out of crisis. Besides, reforms are crucial for the economic revival of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘Prime Minister’s warning - work or go home’, here on Tuesday. The panellists were Musarrat Jamshaid, Sohail Lashari, Hussain Ahmed Sherazi, Aneela Aslam, and Rozi Rizvi. The session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Musarrat Jamshaid said that the PTI’s first objective was public welfare and national growth while prime minister’s warning was correct and good for country. She said Pakistan could not afford non seriousness so everyone should play role in progress. She said there was no option with the PTI ministers and workers other than work and start changing their own behaviour while improvement in ministers’ performance would benefit the general public.

Sohail Lashari said that world is converting towards smart work from hard work so there is need to bring modernity in the work. Further, there is need to educate children about responsibilities and elected representatives’ focus on public service instead of self gains, he said. He said everyone should respect and obey the rules and regulations and play their role honestly.

Hussain Ahmed Sherazi said that if all segments of society did not work for the betterment of Pakistan then its revival would be difficult. He said politicians should come in politics for public services, not for business. He called for setting aside racism and linguistic issues and play their role in the betterment of the country. He believed that the country could not grow with politics of dynasty while bureaucracy support was crucial to run the country. He said the PM’s warning and action could have effective impact on those who were not working.

Aneela Aslam said that Pakistan was facing numerous problems from its neighbouring countries and hard work was a must to change the fate of the country. She said that open warning was given to those who were not working which would also change public behaviour.

She hoped for the positive impact on PM’s brave decisions for country but demanded that the opposition change its behaviour and political parties work collectively.

Rozi Rizvi said the rule of law was required to bring the country out of poverty, unemployment, and terrorism with collective efforts of everyone. She called for changing the atmosphere of the departments.