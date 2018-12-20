Rs6.5m donated to dam fund

LAHORE: A donation of Rs 6.5 million has been deposited to the Chief Justice’s Dam Fund by Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab.

The amount was collected as the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Ameer Uddin Medical College, PGMI and LGH contributed one day salary. Prof Muhammad Tayyab said the contribution of one day’s salary by the staff was a national contribution on which they deserved praise.

investment: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the agriculture of Punjab is the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy and termed Punjab “province of abundance” with numerous opportunities in agriculture.

During a meeting with the chairman of Sichuan Halal Food Committee and vice president of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), he said that according the prime minister’s vision, development of the agriculture sector was one of the priority areas for the government.

Talking to the delegation, the minister expressed a desire to learn from their experiences to expand agriculture sector to its real value by establishing different types of agri-parks as well as share transfer of technology/value addition in the halal food sector.

He briefed the delegation on establishment of priority special economic zones under the framework of CPEC in Faisalabad on 3,000 acres of land. The zones would offer great opportunity to the people of Punjab and China to join hands and work towards a more technologically-advanced and industrialised Punjab, the minister added.

The delegation showed keen interest in investing in Punjab and asked PBIT to facilitate them in their ventures.

Minorities: Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha has said minorities are playing a positive role in progress of Pakistan and in establishing peace.

He said while chairing a Christmas cake cutting ceremony at his office. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said only unity and solidarity among all sections of society could make Pakistan a peaceful country. The DC Lahore said five Christmas bazaars were being established and security arrangements had been completed.

Cleanliness: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in close coordination with district administration conducted cleanliness awareness seminar at Government APWA College for Women on Clean and Green Pakistan/Lahore here on Wednesday.

The speakers briefed the students and faculty members on the role of LWMC in the city and how citizens can participate in maintaining cleanliness. Further, they also briefed the audience about the initiatives taken by LWMC i-e Compost, Landfill etc. followed by the latest administrative rights to impose fines for improper disposal of solid waste.

Screening of informative documentary on solid waste was also a part of the session. On the occasion, Acting MD LWMC stated that organising such session is a very key component of the organisation which aimed at raising awareness among the citizens especially the upcoming new generation which can play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness.