GSP Plus status vital for economy

LAHORE: Speakers of a multi-stakeholders’ consultation ‘Towards GSP+ Compliance in Punjab’ have observed that GSP+ status for Pakistan would be a win-win situation for all the stakeholders besides being an opportunity not only to improve the country’s economy but also create a space for the realisation of enhanced human rights protection in Pakistan.

Participating at the consultation organised by Democracy Reporting International (DRI) on Wednesday, the speakers said Pakistani business community would be the major beneficiary of GSP+ status and it must share the dividends with citizens and workers of this country. The rising level of Pakistani exports to EU must match with the improved situation of human rights in Pakistan.

The consultation was participated by representatives of civil society, workers, treaty implementation cell, national human rights commission, human rights defenders and social activists joined the event.

Executive Director of an organisation Bushra Khaliq said the civil society appreciated the legislative measures of the government regarding children and women rights, however there was still much to do on different issues.

Tahira Habib from Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said implementation and compliance of children-related laws was slow. The legislation on custodial torture is due since 2010, she lamented. Zaigham Abbas, Director IRI Labour Department Punjab, said in line with the new labour policy, his department was working on the improvement of labour laws in Punjab and going to extend the right to freedom of association to the workers of informal sector as well. He urged the need for concerted efforts to accelerate the compliance of GSP+.

Syeda Ghulam Fatima and Mehar Safdar said the situation of brick kiln workers was not improving as they were denied wages according to court decision. Shahid Hussain from labour department said the labour laws in Punjab were being revamped and updated. ILO’s latest country report, acknowledged Punjab government’s efforts towards improvement of legislation on seven core labour conventions. He said during November 2018, labour inspectors have lodged 98 FIRs against the employers against child labour. Muhammad Akram of Employers Workers Federation welcomed the new labour policy. He said compliance of labour laws is very much beneficial for the employers as well. He urged the need for better working conditions for labour.

Tehmina Tabish, Deputy Secretary Parliamentary Committee of Punjab Assembly, said the process of formation of standing committees had started. Shahid Ahmad of Treaty Implementation Cell, Punjab said to improve the working, the TIC has been reconstituted on the lines of cluster basis and manned with relevant experts.