Six illegal housing schemes offices razed

LAHORE: During its ongoing campaign against illegal housing schemes, staff of the Metropolitan Planning Wing of LDA demolished infrastructure of six illegal housing schemes in various areas here Wednesday.

The LDA staff demolished infrastructure of a housing scheme because it was being set up in the area where no housing scheme could be passed as per master plan of Lahore Division. Action against other schemes was also taken where boundary walls, roads, sewerage system and other infrastructure was demolished.

Meanwhile, on the directions by the Lahore High Court, staff of the Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority sealed 164 shops at the furniture market, Band Road, on Wednesday, in a joint operation with Samanabad Zone administration. These shops had been illegally constructed without getting the building plan approved by the relevant authority.

Land record counter: In a major step towards early issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the plot owners, a counter of Punjab Land Record Authority has been established at the One Window Cell of LDA for online verification of land record of plots and minimising public complaints in this regard.

LDA Director General Ms Amna Imran Khan and Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General Muhammad Aslam Rao jointly inaugurated the counter of PLRA at LDA office Johar Town on Wednesday.

Talking to the media on the occasion, DG Amna Imran Khan said LDA is to get an online access to PLRA database. This service will go a long way in facilitating the people who had to face many hardships and wait for very long for getting their land record documents verified by the revenue officials, she observed.

She said after availing this facility, LDA will have online access to land record of plots situated in its housing schemes and verification of land ownership, FARD, Mutation, registry and other such documents will be achievable in minimum possible time.

Director General, Punjab Land Record Authority, Muhammad Aslam Rao said PLRA had already signed such an agreement with Lahore Metropolitan Corporation for online verification of land record of properties situated in MCL’s jurisdiction. He said 154 land record centres were already functioning in Punjab while efforts were being made for setting up another 102 centres at different locations.