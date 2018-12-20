close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Special tax benches of SC, LHC hearing tax related cases

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday said special tax benches were constituted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Lahore High Court (LHC) for hearing of tax-related cases.

According to the statement issued by the FBR, the Board had earlier provided details of pending cases to the Supreme Court and the LHC with the request to formulate special tax benches. The Board also issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure that the departmental cases are properly prepared and represented before the courts when these are fixed for hearing.

The special bench at the Supreme Court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi started hearing of cases around the middle of October, 2018 while special bench at the LHC comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan and Justice Asim Hafeez have been hearing tax-related cases since 23-10-2018. So far, the special bench at the Supreme Court has decided over 122 cases whereas the special bench at the LHC has decided over 265 tax-related cases.

Formation of these special tax benches is expected to speed up the hearing process and decisions in pending tax and expedite recovery of potential tax revenue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story