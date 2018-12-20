close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Army, PAF storm into Inter-Department Netball final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

KARACHI: Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) blasted their way into the final of the National Inter-Department Netball Championship here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Wednesday.

PAF defeated WAPDA 33-30. Army whipped Police 51-19 with Zahid Khan and Abdul Haque playing a key role in the win.

Meanwhile, Navy crushed Railways 32-12. Nazakat Hussain did well for the winners. PAF beat Police 45-28 and WAPDA edged past Navy 51-18.

On Thursday (today), Army will face PAF in the final at 5pm. WAPDA will meet Police at 4pm in the third place encounter, while Navy will lock horns with Railways in the fifth spot outing.

