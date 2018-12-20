Coles withdraws application for India women coaching role

LAHORE: Pakistan women cricket coach Mark Coles who had applied for India women head coaching role has withdrawn, citing a “confusion”, it has emerged.

The position of head coach of the Indian women team opened up after the BCCI decided against handing an extension to interim head coach Ramesh Powar, whose contract expired on November 30.

He withdrew the application ascribing it to a “confusion” arising from a third-party agent.

“There is some confusion about this,” Coles told ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday.

He added that he had already informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about his application to the BCCI and, subsequently, apprised both boards of his withdrawal.

“I have withdrawn, and am committed to Pakistan cricket and trying to get the team to be the best they can be.”

Coles is contracted with the PCB until 2020. He is the first foreigner to be roped in as a Pakistan women coach. He was handed the job in September last year.

His appointment came after a dismal performance by Pakistan in Women’s World Cup 2017 under the coaching of Sabih Azhar.