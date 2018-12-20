close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
Sindh Pentathlon organises laser-run tour in Karachi

Sports

KARACHI: Sindh Pentathlon organised a laser-run tour here the other day. The organisers said that over 300 athletes from different schools and colleges took part in the event.

“The international governing body (UIPM) regularly organises laser-run city tours globally. This is the first time that the activity has been organised in Karachi,” the organisers said.

Sindh Pentathlon President Afzal Zaidi said that they would continue to develop this game.

“We will organise this sport in all divisions of Sindh,” he said. “Laser-run city tour is a very exciting sport, consisting of running and shooting with laser pistols,” the organisers said.

“Participants from different age groups were very pleased and showed their full interest in featuring in the event,” the organisers added.

