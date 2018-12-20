SSGC crush K-Electric, NBP bulldoze Baloch FC

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) displaced former champions Army from third position when they outclassed holders K-Electric 3-0 in their vital outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Wednesday.

Bilawal-ur-Rehman put Tariq Lutfi’s SSGC ahead in the 35th minute. SSGC kept pressure by inflicting incisive rallies from both wings. They doubled their lead when international striker Jadeed Khan Pathan landed a solid goal at stroke of half time.

Abdul Salam added to the misery of K-Electric when he struck the third goal for SSGC in the 61st minute. SSGC moved to 38 points from 20 meetings. K-Electric are reeling at 30 points from 20 outings.

Meanwhile in the other show of the day here at the KPT Stadium, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) whipped Nushki’s Baloch FC 5-0 to take their points to 33 from 20 meetings.

Sher Ali emerged as the star performer as the young striker hit four goals, striking in the second, 19th, 52nd and 70th minute. Misbah completed the rout by scoring in the final minute of the scheduled time.

“I am very happy with the way my team played today,” NBP coach Nasir Ismail told ‘The News’.

“Sher Ali has done a wonderful job. I am satisfied with the way the team is performing. A good combination has been seen and I am confident we will fight for the top slot if we are able to perform against WAPDA, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and K-Electric in our future games,” said Nasir, also a former Pakistan’s assistant coach. Baloch FC are gasping at five points from 20 outings.