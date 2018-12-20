Kamran Public reach Inter-School Cricket final

KARACHI: Kamran Public School dethroned Fahad Academy, defeating them by 33 runs in their semi-final of PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament here at the Eastern Star Ground the other day.

The title clash between Kamran Public School and Al Fatima Academy will be taking place here at the National Stadium on December 30.

The tournament is being organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) and is sponsored by English Biscuit Manufacturers.

Batting first, Kamran Public School were all out for 219 in 38.4 overs. They were helped by a massive contribution of 56 extras, including 40 wides, which proved decisive in the end.

Zeeshan Khalid (39 off 61 balls), Abdul Rahman (27 off 44 balls), Hasan Jafri (25 off 34 balls) and Sikandar Hasan (24 off 24 balls) were the leading scorers for Kamran Public School.

Left-arm medium-pacer Haider Alam (3-55) was the most successful of Fahad Academy bowlers. Leg-spinner Danish Afridi (2-5) and left-arm spinner Muhammad Shahzad (2-27) also bowled well.

The target of 220 off 40 overs looked gettable for the defending champions and they inched closer to it with a breezy 50-run opening partnership off just five and a half overs between Mahmood Shah and Danish Afridi.

The momentum of the game changed with the exit of Danish whose 31 came off mere 20 balls as he blasted a six and five fours. Mahmood Shah fought a lone battle against the spirited bowling attack as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

The screws were tightened by Kamran Public School’s spin trio of Muhammad Ovais (2-18), Rashid Ghani (2-22) and Hasan Jafri (2-29) and the match was virtually in their bag when Mahmood became the seventh batsman to be dismissed at the total of 160. He scored a brilliant 94 off 102 balls, which included two sixes and nine fours. Fahad Academy were bowled out for 186 in the 38th over.