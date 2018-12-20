Szabul’s first convocation on Sunday

The first convocation of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) will be held on Sunday at the under-construction Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto campus in Korangi.

Founding Vice Chancellor Justice (retd) Qazi Khalid Ali announced that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also the chairman of the SZABUL senate, would be the chief guest. The programme will start at 12:30pm and run until 2pm.

The first batch of 24 students will be conferred degrees and nine students will be given gold and silver medals. Candidates have been advised to reach the university an hour before the specified time. They have been asked to bring their admit cards and computerised national identity cards. Cameras, mobile phones, handbags and shoppers will not be allowed.