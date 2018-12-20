Two MQM-L ‘criminals’ arrested

The Malir City police on Wednesday apprehended two workers of a political party for their alleged involvement in crime.

The suspects were identified as Abdul Rehman and Faisal. According to a District Malir police spokesperson, the two belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and were the same suspects who had managed to escape a year ago during an exchange of fire with Rangers personnel in the Moinabad area. The shootout had begun when the suspects were intercepted during an attempted mugging.

Rehman had been injured by the paramilitary soldiers during the incident in Moinabad but he managed to flee, the spokesperson said, adding that the other suspect, Faisal, had earlier been arrested by the Rangers in 2016 and a case had been registered against him at the Khokhrapar police station for possessing illegal arms and drugs. According to police officials, they were involved in various robberies and other crimes in many parts of the city.